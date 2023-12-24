Israeli forces storm Tulkarem town, Nour Shams refugee camp in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Saturday night, the Israeli army conducted a raid on the city of Tulkarem and the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The incursion involved a significant deployment of Israeli forces, including two military bulldozers, entering the city from its western axis, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency.



During the operation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carried out reconnaissance flights over the area. The Israeli forces implemented a tight siege around Nour Shams, located east of Tulkarem, and reportedly destroyed crucial infrastructure, including the main water line supplying the camp. The main street adjacent to the camp was also bulldozed as part of the military action.



In addition to the infrastructure damage, several Palestinian homes were raided, and residents were subjected to interrogations. The confrontations between Palestinians and the Israeli forces turned violent, adding to the tense situation on the ground.



This marks the third aggression against the Nour Shams refugee camp in the past month and the second within a week. Earlier, on December 17, at least five Palestinians lost their lives in UAV strikes on Nour Shams. Furthermore, a 30-hour raid on October 19 resulted in the death of 13 Palestinians, including five children.



While global attention has predominantly focused on the situation in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since the October 7 assault by Hamas have led to significant casualties and a humanitarian crisis, violence in the occupied West Bank has been escalating. Over the past months, clashes with Israeli troops, arrest raids, and attacks by illegal Jewish settlers have claimed the lives of at least 300 Palestinians, underscoring the gravity of the situation in the region.

