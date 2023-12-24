Death toll in Israeli war on Gaza rises to 20,424

(MENAFN) In the past 24 hours, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a devastating toll, with at least 166 Palestinians losing their lives in Israeli attacks, as reported by the Health Ministry in the enclave on Sunday.



This brings the overall death toll since October 7 to a staggering 20,424, predominantly comprised of women and children. Additionally, the ministry noted that another 384 Palestinians sustained injuries during this period, escalating the total number of people injured to 54,036.



The relentless Israeli bombardment, triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has left the Gaza Strip in ruins. Approximately half of the housing stock in the coastal territory has been damaged or destroyed, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis.



Nearly 2 million people find themselves displaced within the densely-populated enclave, grappling with acute shortages of essential resources such as food and clean water. The situation underscores the severe and far-reaching impact of the ongoing conflict on the civilian population in Gaza.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107653127