Israeli army murders child in Gaza's Khan Younis hospital

(MENAFN) Tragically, on Sunday, Israeli forces were responsible for the death of a child within a hospital located in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis.



“A 13-year-old child, displaced, has been martyred at the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital, in Khan Younis due to being shot by an Israeli drone while inside the hospital building,” the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated in a declaration.



In a separate incident, it was reported that three additional Palestinians lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries during an Israeli raid targeting a residence in the Japanese neighborhood located to the west of Khan Younis, as confirmed by medical sources cited by a Turkish news agency.



Simultaneously, intense confrontations erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods situated to the east of Gaza City. These clashes ensued as the Israeli army sought to make further advances into both neighborhoods, as detailed by eyewitnesses who spoke to the media outlet.



Eyewitness accounts vividly described the unsettling sounds of heavy machine gun fire, artillery shells, and the detonation of light bombs reverberating throughout the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods during the morning hours. Notably, Israeli tanks deployed smoke bombs in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, while helicopters were observed hovering over the contested area, heightening the intensity of the conflict, as per witness statements.



Meanwhile, in Rafah, the southernmost city within the Gaza Strip, Israeli military vehicles executed a significant advancement, covering dozens of meters from the southeastern border. This development unfolded amid fierce clashes on Saturday between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces, who were penetrating the eastern outskirts of Rafah, as reported by eyewitnesses on the ground.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107653125