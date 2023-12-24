Hamas urges for international investigation into Israel’s ‘summary executions’

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Palestinian group Hamas urged for an international inquiry into what they allege are "summary executions" committed by the Israeli army in the conflict-stricken Gaza Strip.



Hamas stated in a declaration that it has collected testimonies demonstrating "the Israeli army had carried out the summary execution of 137 Palestinian civilians" in the northern Gaza Strip, involving Gaza City, since the beginning of Israel's ground operation on October 7.



The group laid the blame on the Israeli military for "digging a large pit east of Gaza City and placing dozens of detained citizens in it before executing them and filling up the pit".



When reached by a French news agency for comment, the Israeli army stated in a declaration that it was "currently unaware of the incident described" and insisted on more details to "produce a clearer picture".



The military, the declaration continued, was "at war with the Hamas terrorist organization who has proven that they do not value truth or accuracy".



Earlier on Saturday, the Hamas health ministry reported that numerous Palestinians had been killed throughout the week, asserting that they were publicly "executed" during an Israeli military operation in the northern town of Jabalia.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107653120