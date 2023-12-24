Taiwan records 4.6 magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On a tranquil Sunday, the seismic registers of Taiwan's weather bureau recorded the occurrence of an earthquake measuring 4.6 in magnitude.



This seismic event unfolded off the sparsely populated eastern coast of the island, specifically in the vast expanse of the sea adjacent to Taitung county.



The earthquake's epicenter, a focal point of geological significance, was precisely situated at a depth of 16.5 km (10.3 miles) beneath the ocean's surface.



Remarkably, the impact of this seismic episode on the terrestrial landscape was notably subdued, with reports indicating only minor tremors experienced in the predominantly rural Taitung county.



The capital city, Taipei, situated at a considerable distance, remained largely unaffected, and the denizens therein were spared from any perceptible vibrations.



This seismic activity underscores Taiwan's geographical vulnerability, given its proximity to the convergence point of two tectonic plates.



As a region inherently predisposed to seismic events, the island nation continues to grapple with the ever-present geological dynamics that contribute to the periodicity of earthquakes.

