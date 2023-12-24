Nicaragua secures USD430M China loan for infrastructure projects

(MENAFN) In a significant bilateral development, Nicaragua has finalized a loan agreement worth USD430 million with China to facilitate the construction endeavors of a Chinese firm tasked with establishing an international airport and a liquefied natural gas terminal. This collaborative initiative aligns with Nicaragua's broader strategic objective to diminish its dependency on the U.S. dollar. The accord materialized subsequent to a telephonic conversation between Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.



The resumption of diplomatic ties between China and Nicaragua in 2021 marked a pivotal shift for Managua, especially considering its prior allegiance with Taiwan. Laureano Arotiga Murillo, entrusted with advisory roles encompassing investments, trade, and international cooperation under President Ortega's administration, characterized the bilateral relationship with China as a "strategic partnership" of paramount significance.



The infusion of the USD430 million Chinese loan is earmarked for propelling two infrastructural ventures: the construction of an international airport situated in Punta Uite and the establishment of a gas plant in Tres Isveiras, both strategically located in proximity to the Nicaraguan capital. Highlighting the financial implications, Ivan Acosta, Nicaragua's Minister of Finance and Public Credit, underscored the significance of this financial arrangement, emphasizing that the disbursement, denominated in yuan, constitutes a pivotal milestone in the nation's overarching strategy to reduce its reliance on the U.S. dollar.

