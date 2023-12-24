Questions whether or not Trump will utilize nukes against China

(MENAFN) Amid speculation about a potential return to the presidency, Donald Trump is reportedly formulating a revamped foreign policy doctrine, signaling a more assertive "America First" approach that aims to sideline neoconservative influences within his administration. Recent discussions have surfaced regarding radical foreign policy proposals, with one notable idea being Trump's willingness to officially legitimize North Korea as a nuclear weapons state and permit the nation to retain its nuclear capabilities.



During Trump's initial term, his administration pursued a "maximum pressure" policy against North Korea, utilizing threats of military action and imposing severe sanctions to compel negotiations. Despite a series of summits between Trump and Kim Jong-un, this approach failed to produce significant results, partly due to opposition from hardliners like John Bolton, who insisted on Pyongyang's unilateral capitulation.



The longstanding official United States policy has demanded the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea, a stance that has remained consistent even as achieving such an outcome became increasingly implausible. Notably, Kim Jong-un recently conducted a successful test of the Hwasong-18 ICBM capable of reaching the entire American homeland. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has consistently emphasized that its nuclear arsenal is crucial for defending national sovereignty, adopting a strategy that, despite incurring sanctions, has proven successful in establishing a credible deterrent. Trump's potential shift in policy could signal a departure from traditional approaches and a reevaluation of North Korea's nuclear status in the context of a new "America First" paradigm.









