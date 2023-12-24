               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Godown


12/24/2023 7:15:19 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) A massive fire broke down at a godown in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Sunday, a fire department official said.

He said that so far no casualty has been reported in the incident.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 3:53 p.m. at a godown in Gali no.3 Kali, Karawal Nagar.

“A total of 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site,” said Garg.

More details are awaited.

--IANS

ssh/dan

