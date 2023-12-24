EU nation informs Ukrainians they will have to go back home

(MENAFN) Denmark's Immigration Minister, Kaare Dybvad, delivered a significant announcement on Friday, declaring that Ukrainian nationals who sought refuge in the country during the conflict with Russia will not be allowed to stay once peace is restored. Over 30,000 Ukrainians have applied for refugee status in Denmark under a special law set to expire in March 2025. Despite a University of Copenhagen poll indicating that approximately half of these refugees wish to remain in Denmark after the hostilities cease, Dybvad firmly stated that they must return.



Speaking to the daily Berlingske, Dybvad emphasized that this standpoint would not change, and Ukrainian refugees would continue to have temporary status, regardless of their cultural similarities to the Danes. While acknowledging cultural closeness, Dybvad argued that Ukrainians still behave in "completely different ways" than the Danish population. He added that the government in Kiev has explicitly expressed its desire for citizens to return, and Denmark is obliged to respect that.



Dybvad did allow for the possibility that some of the 30,278 Ukrainians currently registered as temporary residents might be eligible to stay past March 2025 under specific conditions. For instance, those earning more than 375,000 Danish kroner (approximately USD55,400) annually could apply for a business permit. Despite this concession, Dybvad clarified that Denmark would not unilaterally open its doors to all Ukrainians, reinforcing the country's commitment to a controlled and conditional approach.



The announcement raises questions about the post-war fate of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark and underscores the complexities surrounding immigration policies in the aftermath of conflict. As the expiration date of the special law approaches, discussions around humanitarian considerations, economic contributions, and cultural integration are likely to shape the narrative surrounding the future of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark.





