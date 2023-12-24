President Of Kazakhstan To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Next year,
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state
visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
On December 24, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
During the telephone conversation, they commended the successful
implementation of all agreements reached during a meeting between
the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of
the SPECA Summit held in Baku this November, and expressed
confidence that the upcoming state visit of the President of
Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan next year will provide momentum for the
comprehensive development of bilateral ties.
