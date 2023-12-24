               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Kazakhstan To Visit Azerbaijan


12/24/2023 7:14:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Next year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On December 24, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, they commended the successful implementation of all agreements reached during a meeting between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the SPECA Summit held in Baku this November, and expressed confidence that the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan next year will provide momentum for the comprehensive development of bilateral ties.

MENAFN24122023000187011040ID1107653103

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search