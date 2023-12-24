Ukrainian Border Guards Hit Enemy Truck With Drone In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards hit a Russian truck with a kamikaze drone on the Kupiansk axis.

Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook and published a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kupiansk sector, our border guards hit an enemy truck with a kamikaze drone," the post said.

The occupiers' truck brought engineering equipment which they planned to use to equip their positions, the border guards said.

Photo: Ukrainian Joint Forces Command