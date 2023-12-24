Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers Hold Phone Conversation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler had a
telephone conversation, Azernews reports.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his sadness at the news
of the death and injury of Turkish Armed Forces servicemen as a
result of a treacherous terrorist attack in the northern region of
Iraq on December 22-23. The Minister once again strongly condemned
all kinds of terrorism, and reminded the permanent stand by the
fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against
terrorism and support them with all the strength.
On behalf of the Azerbaijan Army's personnel and on his own
behalf, the Defense Minister expressed his deepest condolences to
the families and relatives of Shehid servicemen and wished the
wounded a speedy recovery.
During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed
regional security and other issues of common interest.
