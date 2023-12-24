               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers Hold Phone Conversation


12/24/2023 7:14:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler had a telephone conversation, Azernews reports.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his sadness at the news of the death and injury of Turkish Armed Forces servicemen as a result of a treacherous terrorist attack in the northern region of Iraq on December 22-23. The Minister once again strongly condemned all kinds of terrorism, and reminded the permanent stand by the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against terrorism and support them with all the strength.

On behalf of the Azerbaijan Army's personnel and on his own behalf, the Defense Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of Shehid servicemen and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed regional security and other issues of common interest.

MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107653099

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search