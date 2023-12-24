               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku Crystall Hall Holds The Biggest Youth Event Of The Year - Solidarity Festival


12/24/2023 7:14:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the New Year, the Solidarity Festival, the biggest youth event of the triumphant year, is being held in the Baku Crystal Hall with the support of the National Council of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the support of leading student and volunteer organizations, Azernews reports.

At the event, the victorious youth of the country, whose territorial integrity is fully ensured, celebrate one of the most successful years of our modern history with great joy.

People's artists Röya Aykhan and Miri Yusif, composer-singer Murad Arif, singers Ilhama Gasimova and Hiss, as well as DJ Kenan Drumsun will perform in the concert program of the festival. Up to 40,000 young people applied for five days to participate in the festival, which aroused great interest among young people.

