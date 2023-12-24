Baku Crystall Hall Holds The Biggest Youth Event Of The Year - Solidarity Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the New
Year, the Solidarity Festival, the biggest youth event of the
triumphant year, is being held in the Baku Crystal Hall with the
support of the National Council of Youth Organizations of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the support of leading student and
volunteer organizations, Azernews reports.
At the event, the victorious youth of the country, whose
territorial integrity is fully ensured, celebrate one of the most
successful years of our modern history with great joy.
People's artists Röya Aykhan and Miri Yusif, composer-singer
Murad Arif, singers Ilhama Gasimova and Hiss, as well as DJ Kenan
Drumsun will perform in the concert program of the festival. Up to
40,000 young people applied for five days to participate in the
festival, which aroused great interest among young people.
