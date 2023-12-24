Kuwait Amir Receives Parliament Speaker, Premier, Top Judge

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday received National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun at Seif Palace. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal, separately, received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and later, the head of the supreme judicial council and the court of cassation, justice Dr. Adel Bouresli. (end) amh

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.