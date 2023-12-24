Palestinians Will Continue Fight For Rights -- Pres. Abbas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLLAH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Palestinians will continue fighting for their rights to live in their own land Palestine in an independent and fully sovereign state, said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday marking Christmas holiday.

Abbas stated, "I pray to Allah this year will be the time to stop the war and aggression on our people in Gaza and all of Palestine's territories," hoping the holiday will be filled with flourishment and stability "for our citizens and the rest of nations."

Addressing Palestinians sheltering at churches, president Abbas said, "your torments and our people's torments in and outside Gaza will not be wasted and the sun of freedom, the independent state and its capital Jerusalem are coming"

He also said, "the brutal bombing committed by the Israeli occupation forces targeted Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, the Coptic Orthodox Cultural Center (COCC), the Holy Family Church, alongside mosques, schools and hospitals," adding that the aggressors did not differentiate between Muslims and Christians.

"Moreover, the Israeli aggression has targeted our holy Muslim and Christian sanctities and our people in Jerusalem and the West Bank," he said.

Abbas hailed peoples around the world for protesting against Israeli occupation forces and fighting for Palestine's right, stressing "this makes us proud and exacts defeat upon the tyrants."

Abbas also said, "Yes, together we will lit up the Christmas tree, re-decorate our cities and villages," affirming his hope to see an end to the war and aggression, defeat of the occupation, halt of settlements' construction, fall of the "racism segregation wall" and conquest of the right upon the wrong.

Bethlehem canceled this year Christmas celebrations because of the continuing Israeli occupation forces' aggression on Gaza strip that has been waging since early October. Since then, more than 20,258 Palestinians have been killed and 53,688 others have been wounded. (end)

