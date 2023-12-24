CBK Incubates 12Th Batch Of Fresh Graduates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait has ushered in the 12th batch of freshly graduated citizens, qualified to be enrolled in the banking sector, under umbrella of "Kafaa" initiative launched in cooperation with Kuwaiti banks and supervised by Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies (KIBS).

The CBK said in a statement on Sunday that KIBS would receive enrollment applications from today until early February, noting that the program is devised to secure competent national cadres, capable of contributing to Kuwait's development.

Participants will receive practical and theoretical lessons at local and renowned international institutes for 12 months.

The program is one of the best "options for the new graduates who desire to work in the banking sector, the statement quoted Bassel Al-Haroun, the CBK Governor and KIBS Chairperson as saying. (end)

