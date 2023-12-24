EU nation offers rejected asylum seekers financial incentives for voluntary return to their home countries

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, the Finnish Interior Ministry has unveiled a new initiative set to launch on January 1, 2024, offering rejected asylum seekers financial incentives for voluntary return to their home countries. The "voluntary return assistance" program aims to streamline the process of failed asylum seekers leaving the country promptly after an unfavorable decision, discouraging prolonged appeals.



According to the ministry's statement, under the scheme, asylum seekers can apply for a grant to support their voluntary return. Those who decide to return within 30 days after the initial negative decision on their asylum application or voluntarily withdraw their request can receive a substantial sum of EUR5,300 (USD5,833). However, if the decision to return is made later, the grant amount decreases to EUR2,000 (USD2,201).



The program emphasizes the importance of encouraging a swift return and refraining from appealing asylum decisions. The funds provided through the grant can be utilized to cover travel expenses or as "commodity support." Moreover, returnees have the option to allocate the grant towards education or initiating small businesses in their home countries. The overarching goal is to ensure that returning to the home country becomes a sustainable solution.



The Finnish authorities are committed to enhancing "return counseling" by immigration authorities and intensifying measures to promote voluntary returns. The program is inclusive, allowing asylum seekers from any country of origin to apply for the grant. However, victims of human trafficking without residence in Finland and those who received a residency permit due to prevention from leaving the country can also apply. For this specific group, the grant is set at EUR3,000 (USD3,301), and the amount does not vary based on the timing of the decision.



Finland's innovative approach seeks to strike a balance between addressing the challenges associated with failed asylum applications and offering a humane and constructive solution for individuals willing to voluntarily return to their home countries. The voluntary return assistance program represents a novel strategy in managing migration issues and underscores Finland's commitment to supporting returnees in rebuilding their lives.



