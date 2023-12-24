Netherlands to send Ukraine’s first F-16s

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Netherlands is gearing up for the initial delivery of United States-manufactured F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as confirmed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte following a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The European Union member joins a coalition of supportive nations, including Denmark, Norway, and Belgium, committed to supplying Ukraine with these advanced warplanes over the coming years.



Zelensky had previously stated in August that both the Netherlands and Belgium pledged a total of 42 jets to Ukraine. However, a joint statement from the two nations did not specify any numerical commitments. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Rutte revealed that the "initial" delivery would consist of 18 aircraft.



Highlighting the complexities involved, Rutte acknowledged that the Netherlands maintains a total F-16 fleet of 42 planes and emphasized the necessity of retaining some for national training purposes. He also outlined that certain criteria, including personnel and infrastructure requirements, must be met before the delivery can proceed. Additionally, the Dutch government is in the process of obtaining an export permit from the United States.



Expressing gratitude for the decision, Zelensky thanked Prime Minister Rutte on X and disclosed that their discussions extended to Ukraine's current military needs, encompassing artillery, drones, and air defense systems. Rutte emphasized that meeting specific criteria remains essential for the successful execution of the delivery, underlining the intricate nature of such agreements.



This move signifies a departure from previous reluctance on the part of the United States to supply Ukraine with Western-made fighter jets. President Joe Biden had earlier expressed reservations in February, stating that there was no military rationale to provide F-16s to Ukraine at that time. The evolving geopolitical landscape and the cooperative efforts of European nations now signal a shift in this stance, highlighting the ongoing commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.





