Nearly 200 Afghan Ethnic Conflicts Resolved Within Year: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Dec 24 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs (MoBTA) has resolved nearly 200 ethnic conflicts and feuds over the past year in the war-ravaged country, media reports said.

"Up to now, 197 ethnic conflicts have been resolved and more than 100 more are in the process of being resolved, and we are trying to resolve these ethnic conflicts as soon as possible," the private media outlet quoted MoBTA spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat as saying, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The recent achievement was in the eastern Nuristan province where a 41-year-old enmity which had claimed scores of lives from rival sides was over with the mediation and efforts of the ministry, the official contended.

Home of several races, ethnics, languages, religions and tribes, Afghanistan has deeply suffered from more than four decades of wars and civil strife as many families and tribes lost their nears and dears.

