Red Ball Is Still Top Of The Tree For Me, Says Mitchell Starc Despite Record-Breaking IPL Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 24 (IANS) Despite Australia's fast-bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc becoming IPL's most expensive player ever with a whopping payday of INR 24.75 crores at the recent auction, the left-arm pacer insisted that playing red-ball cricket is still his top priority.

Last week, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went past an intense bidding war to acquire Starc's services for an eye-shattering amount ahead of IPL 2024. Starc had skipped last eight seasons of the IPL to rest well post his international commitments and spend time with his wife, Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy.

But IPL 2024 happening before Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA from June 4-30 meant Starc enrolled in the IPL auction and is set to play in the tournament to be effectively played from March to May.

"Red ball is still top of the tree for me. I think my body will let me know (when it's time to give up) Test cricket before I want to, but it's an opportune year next year. It's a lot quieter, there's no Test match between the ones in New Zealand in March and the summer next year."

"There's a T20 World cup, it's a nice lead-in to that with the IPL and the quality of cricket that tournament presents. In terms of the schedule, it's much more quiet," said Starc to reporters ahead of the second Australia-Pakistan Test at the MCG from December 26.

Talking of entering the IPL auction, Starc said, "I haven't thought about it. It's just an opportune time to put my name back in (for the IPL) and see if I was wanted. Instead of bowling in the nets in in April and May – generally there's no better there (to face him) – so it's much more interesting to go and play in an IPL and test myself against the best."

With Australia set to play after eight days of break, Starc thinks everyone is ready to give it their all for the Boxing Day Test. "It's certainly not a schedule like what we had in the Ashes. We've had a few days in between Perth and coming to Melbourne, and then there's a few days between the Pakistan series and the West Indies series.

"Then we've got white-ball series (against the Windies and NZ) in between our Test summer and going to New Zealand. We look back at the Ashes schedule and having six Test matches in eight weeks was something that doesn't happen all the time. The way we're all feeling at the minute, we're ready to go."

Starc signed off by saying everyone in the Australia camp was surprised over Pakistan's bowlers not hitting high pace levels in the Test series opener at Perth. "I think everyone was slightly surprised at the lower pace of the Pakistan bowlers, when you're generally used to some guys getting in the 150s (kph). I don't think that pace is the be all and end all but it certainly plays a part and can help."

--IANS

nr/bc