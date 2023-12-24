UN Rallies With Tanzania In Overcoming Flooding, Landslides Aftermath

(MENAFN- IANS) Dar Es Salaam, Dec 24 (IANS) The United Nations (UN) is working closely with the government of Tanzania in responding to the aftermath of the severe landslides and flooding that left at least 89 dead and over 5,600 homeless in the Hanang district in Manyara region.

The statement, released by the UN, said its agencies have responded quickly and are playing a crucial role in mobilizing additional supplies to assess and address the immediate needs and long-term recovery of the affected populations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A central focus of the joint efforts is the prevention of disease outbreaks, with special attention to water, sanitation, and hygiene needs, particularly in displacement sites, said the statement.

It added that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) are leading the efforts to restore clean water supplies and promote health and hygiene practices.

The UN efforts included the deployment of cholera rapid testing kits and essential health supplies by WHO to combat the threat of communicable diseases in the aftermath of the floods, and the quick provision of relief items by UNICEF, including hygiene kits, water tanks, purification tabs, and personal protective equipment that are essential in disease prevention, said the statement.

