Sam Altman's Humane To Ship Chatgpt-Powered Ai Pin Starting March 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Dec 24 (IANS) Sam Altman-backed startup Humane has announced that its ChatGPT-powered Ai Pin will start shipping in March 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce that Ai Pin will start shipping in March 2024. All of us here at Humane can't wait for you to experience your Ai Pin, the world's first wearable computer powered by Ai," the company wrote on X.

This wearable device employs AI technology, providing a one-of-a-kind approach by minimising user interaction time.

With Ai Pin, the user will be able to communicate with an AI chatbot through voice and laser ink technology, unlike conventional consumer tech products.

Humane also revealed its plan to prioritise the dispatch of products to customers with priority orders.

Orders will be shipped in chronological order by whomever placed their order first. The Ai Pin, including the battery booster, will cost $699.

In addition, there is a monthly charge of $24 for a Humane subscription, offering cellular connectivity, a dedicated number, and data coverage. This service will be available through T-Mobile in the US.

The Ai Pin itself weighs about 34 grams, and the“battery booster” adds another 20. The built-in camera takes 13-megapixel photos and will capture video as well after a software update.

