INDW V AUSW: Harman's Two Wickets On Day 3 Was The Turning Point, Says Sneh Rana

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Though she claimed seven wickets for 119 runs in two innings and also figured in a 50-run partnership in the first innings, which earned her the Player of the Match award, India women off-spinner Sneh Rana said the two wickets skipper Harmanpreet Kaur picked on the third day turned the match India's way at the Wankhede Stadium.

Australia had wiped out India's lead of 187 runs with seven wickets in hand and looking dangerous with Tahila McGrath and skipper Alyssa Healy holding the fort and sharing a half-century partnership.

With Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad failing to dislodge the batters, Harman, who had earlier tried Jemimah Rodrigues as a bowler, pressed herself into action and made the breakthrough immediately. She bowled out McGrath in her first over and then also got Healy a few overs later to wrest back the initiative for India.

"We were not thinking much and wanted to stay in the present. Harmanpreet's two wickets were the turning point," said Sneh in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

The all-rounder from Dehradun said because they were playing a Test match after a gap of two years, she had decided not to experiment a lot with her bowling and instead bowl in the channel to tie down the batters.

"The preparations were simple, we did not need to experiment a lot because red-ball cricket is a long game. We kept it simple, we were calm and I have always prepared to bowl in my channels. I always back my strengths and in these two Tests, I tried to do the same," said Sneh.

Rana said it was amazing to have contributed to the team's victory. "It is difficult to describe this feeling in words," she said as she apologized for losing her voice during the vociferous celebrations the team erupted in after Smriti Mandhana hammered the winning shot straight over the bowler's head.

Asked how much the twin wins matter to them, she said it was an amazing feeling as they were playing a Test after a couple of years.

"It matters a lot since the Test is happening in India and that too after so many years. Test cricket is the real format and everyone rates it highly, we are very fortunate to have got to play two back-to-back Tests in home conditions. I hope that we keep getting more Tests and it will be better for the future generations (of players) as well," said Sneh.

She said that coach Amol Muzumdar has helped them a lot, parting with his experience of playing long-form cricket for years on the domestic circuit.

"As Harman di said, he had an important role in the team. He has been a very experienced player and all his inputs have been good. We have tried to follow that and the result can be seen in the last two Tests. We are very thankful that he has come on as a coach. In the future too we hope to continue doing well under him," the 29-year-old bowling allrounder said.

Sneh said that the feeling was comparable to her last Test appearance in England when she helped India save the match with a fighting half-century.

"In 2021, it was a good feeling to have since it was my comeback game. We could not win but the girls fought well in that match. England and Australia are two of the best teams in the world and we have beaten them with good margins," she added.

She said she and Deepti like to hunt in pairs along with leg-spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad as they talk a lot among themselves.

"We try to talk a lot among ourselves (when we are in the field) and remain calm. Each of us backs our respective strengths and we discuss what is working in terms of which kind of delivery is behaving how and what we have to bowl to a batter. We try to keep it simple and not overcomplicate it and whatever we speak about on the field compliments us. We have had partnerships in both batting and bowling and the result is in front of everyone," Rana said.

--IANS

bsk/bc