(MENAFN) Germany's Justice Minister, Marco Buschmann, has stated that Ukraine's latest mobilization efforts will not have practical consequences for Ukrainians residing in Germany. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had announced plans to call all citizens of military age, including those living abroad, to report to recruitment centers. However, Minister Buschmann emphasized that Germany would not compel individuals to undergo military service against their will, citing the country's constitutional principles that exempt German citizens from mandatory military service.



In response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposal to draft an additional 450,000 to 500,000 individuals, allocating substantial funds for the effort, Minister Umerov mentioned potential sanctions for those ignoring the recruitment calls. Despite the call for mobilization, Minister Buschmann reiterated Germany's commitment to not coercing individuals, stating that refugees who arrived in the country due to the conflict were accepted through a simplified procedure and offered work opportunities.



Germany has become home to over 221,000 Ukrainian men, with nearly 190,000 still residing in the country since the conflict's outbreak. Minister Buschmann emphasized the constitutional provision exempting German citizens from compulsory military service against their will, expressing reluctance to enforce such measures on people from other countries.



As tensions persist in Ukraine and mobilization efforts unfold, Germany's stance underscores the importance of respecting individual rights and constitutional principles, fostering discussions about the rights and obligations of residents in the face of global conflicts.





