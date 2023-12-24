US requests USD300 billion of Russian monies for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The White House is reportedly engaging in urgent discussions with Western allies on a potential strategy to seize over USD300 billion in frozen Russian assets and redirect them to support Ukraine, according to sources cited by the New York Times on Thursday. This development comes as Western nations face challenges in securing approval for new aid packages aimed at assisting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict. The Biden administration is allegedly signaling new support for accessing Russian foreign exchange reserves, blocked by Western nations since the initiation of the Ukraine conflict.



While concerns have been raised by some United States officials about the potential impact on the country's credibility as a financial hub, the Biden administration, in coordination with the G7, is reportedly reassessing the feasibility of utilizing the frozen funds without requiring Congressional approval. Discussions among officials, bankers, and legal experts have intensified in recent weeks, with a deadline of February 24, marking the second anniversary of the conflict's onset, set for developing a comprehensive strategy.



The proposal involves exploring whether the seized funds would be directly allocated to Ukraine, despite concerns about the country's history of corruption, or used in alternative ways to support Kiev. The deliberations are ongoing, and no final decision has been reached, according to the New York Times. John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, indicated that it is too early to confirm whether the White House is seriously considering such a move.



As the situation unfolds, the potential use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine adds a new dimension to the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the conflict, raising questions about the feasibility, implications, and diplomatic considerations involved in such a financial maneuver.



