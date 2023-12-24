Winner For President's Cup Tournament For Chovgan Is Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President's Cup tournament for the national equestrian game,
Chovgan organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (EFRA) has been concluded, Azernews reports.
The match for the third place and the final game were held in
the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Center.
Sarhadchi-Dilbaz team defeated Omar 2:1 in the first match of
the last day in the conditions of intense sports competition and
won the bronze medal.
In the final match, the Polad team won the title of the winner
of the President's Cup, beating Sarhadchi-Karabakh with a score of
4:1. At the end, there was a ceremony of awarding the participants
of the tournament and members of the judges' brigade.
The first three place teams were awarded gold, silver and bronze
medals, as well as honorary diplomas, while the Polad team, the
winner of the tournament, was awarded with a trophy. Minister of
Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Equestrian
Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Guliyev presented
the medals to the winners.
8 teams including Sarhadchi-Karabagh, Polad, Kohlen, Shirvan,
Sarhadchi-Dilbaz, Omar, Zafar and Embawood participated in the
President's Cup tournament for the Chovgan national equestrian
game.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107653028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.