President Of The Republic Of Kazakhstan Makes A Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the President of Azerbaijan
on his birthday, wished him continued success in his presidential
activities and good health.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his
attention and congratulations.
The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan hailed the
successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between
the two countries across various areas.
During the telephone conversation, they commended the successful
implementation of all agreements reached during a meeting between
the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines
the SPECA Summit held in Baku this November, and expressed
confidence that the upcoming state visit of the President of
Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan next year will provide momentum for the
comprehensive development of bilateral ties.
