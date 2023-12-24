Beijing claims Chinese-US army contacts continue

(MENAFN) After a 16-month hiatus, official military contacts between the United States and China have resumed, marking a significant development in diplomatic relations. The breakthrough occurred during a videoconference on Thursday between General Charles Q. Brown, Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of Staff of China’s Central Military Commission Joint Staff Department. The meeting, organized at the request of the United States, highlights the efforts to rebuild communication channels that were disrupted due to United States involvement in Taiwan.



During the discussions, General Liu emphasized the need for the United States to develop the "right perception" toward Beijing for bilateral ties to improve. The resumption of military-to-military contacts follows a period of strained relations triggered by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August 2022, which China viewed as an "egregious provocation."



The breakthrough in military communication came as a result of discussions between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their summit in San Francisco in November. While the talks signify a positive step forward, General Liu conveyed to General Brown that the Taiwan issue is China's internal affair, categorically rejecting foreign interference and expressing China's commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



In addition to addressing the Taiwan matter, General Liu urged Washington to respect Beijing's interests in the South China Sea and take concrete actions to safeguard regional peace and stability. The Chinese commander described the resumption of military contacts with the United States as an important development but emphasized that an improvement in bilateral ties hinges on the United States adopting the "right perception" toward China, respecting its core interests, and promoting pragmatic cooperation while enhancing mutual understanding.



As both nations navigate a complex web of geopolitical issues, the renewed military contacts offer a glimmer of hope for improved diplomatic relations, provided that both parties approach the dialogue with sensitivity to each other's concerns and a commitment to fostering constructive cooperation.





