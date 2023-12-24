Ukrainian Forces Kill 366 Invaders In Tavria Sector In Past 24 Hours - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 366 Russian invaders and 32 pieces of enemy military equipment in the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops on Saturday, December 23.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the grouping's commander, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in the past 24 hours, the enemy launched seven airstrikes, carried out 51 combat engagements and launched 916 artillery strikes on the Tavria axis.

Total enemy losses in the sector amounted to 366 soldiers.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 32 pieces of military equipment, including four armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles, three vehicles, three pieces of special equipment, and two ammunition depots. Eighteen pieces of enemy equipment were damaged, Tarnavskyi said.

From February 24, 2022 to December 24, 2023, Ukrainian forces eliminated about 353,190 Russian invaders.