Officials Show Aftermath Of Russian Shelling In Kherson

The Kherson authorities have shown the consequences of the Russian military's December 23 shelling attacks on the city.

Kherson region governor Roman Mrochko published a video showing the aftermath of the attack on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Fires, casualties, completely destroyed private houses, damaged apartment buildings and a hospital. [...] The army of the aggressor country used rockets against civilians yesterday, in addition to other weapons that hit the community 24/7," Mrochko wrote.

Ukrinform reported earlier that overnight Russian shelling in Kherson had killed three people and injured nine others.

In the early morning hours of December 24, the Russian army fired artillery at the central part of Kherson, killing three people and wounding another person.

Late on December 23, Russian troops shelled critical infrastructure in Kherson and damaged a gas network and a health care facility.