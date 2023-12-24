President Of Kazakhstan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Birthday

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the
Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on
his birthday, wished him success in his presidential activity and
good health.
Will be updated
MENAFN24122023000187011040ID1107653021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.