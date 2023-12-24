               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Kazakhstan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Birthday


12/24/2023 6:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wished him success in his presidential activity and good health.

