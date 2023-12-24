Somali Army Kills 130 Of Shabab Militants In Military Operation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Somali army killed 130 of Al-Shabab militants during its latest military operation in central and south Somalia, said a media source on Sunday. The Defense Ministry mentioned in statement that the forces, working in cooperation with locals and international partners, managed to confiscate weaponry and military equipment, reported the official news agency (SONNA). The Somali Army continues to conduct operations to eliminate Shabab militants. (end) asm

