Kuwait's Min. Of Electricity Refers Officials To Anti-Corruption Authority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Public Works, Jassem Al-Ostad referred two officials from the ministry to the public authority for anti-corruption (Nazaha) on suspicions of corruption.

The ministry told (KUNA) in a statement that the investigative committee, established by Al-Ostad, immediately after these violations came to light, proved that "it caused damage to many civilians and other parties"

An investigation proved that the two deliberately disrupted tenders having to do with electricity and damaging electricity connected to civilian homes and other public projects.

According to the statement, "the deliberate disruption of tenders forced people to buy their own cables, and further making them sign a pledges to never demand compensation from the ministry" negatively affecting the ministry's reputation with claims of incompetence.

In the previous months, Al-Ostad referred a number of officials in government bodies under his supervision to the public prosecution and Nazaha for suspicions of corruption and infringement of public money. (end)

