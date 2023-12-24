               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Made Post On Birthday Of President Ilham Aliyev


12/24/2023 6:01:03 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 24 - From Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my heartfelt congratulations, along with wishes for robust health, happiness, and continued success in your leadership.

Our...

23 December 2023, 16:13

