REOPENED: I-89 S, Hartford, At MM5

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
BOTH LANES of I-89 SOUTHBOUND are now OPEN in the area of MM 5 in Hartford.
Please drive carefully.
