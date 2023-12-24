               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
REOPENED: I-89 S, Hartford, At MM5


12/24/2023 5:31:03 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

BOTH LANES of I-89 SOUTHBOUND are now OPEN in the area of MM 5 in Hartford.

Please drive carefully.

