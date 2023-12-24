Courier Employee Exploits Job For Electronic Goods Heist In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man, who used a fake Aadhaar card to secure a job within a reputable courier company and leveraged his position to execute a meticulously planned heist.

The accused was identified as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Once entrusted with a specific area for courier deliveries, Singh exploited his insider knowledge to orchestrate a devious plot.“Operating under false identities, he would place orders for electronic items using fake names and addresses, ensuring the deliveries were routed through his assigned region,” said the official.

As the unsuspecting courier company delivered the goods to him for distribution, Singh seized the opportunity to abscond with the valuable electronic items, leaving behind a trail of unsuspecting victims. Subsequently, he would sell the stolen merchandise in the market, pocketing a substantial profit.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said they were working on a theft case in which more than 40 mobile phones and a smartwatch were found stolen.

“During the probe, it was revealed that one courier boy had stolen all the articles by forged means. During technical surveillance, the location of the one mobile phone, which was found stolen in the above mentioned case, was traced in Agra, Uttar Pradesh,” said Yadav.

A raid was conducted and Singh was apprehended.

During sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime and 15 mobile phones (Apple and One plus make), which were stolen and mentioned in the FIR, recovered from his possession.

“Further, 25 mobile phones and an apple watch were recovered at his instance from his house,” said the Special CP.

On interrogation, it is revealed that Singh used a fake Aadhaar card to get the job in the courier company.

“Once, his area of operation was confirmed by the courier company, he used to order the electronic items by fake name and address and when the items were received by him for delivery, he fled away with the items,” said Yadav.

“After securing himself, he further sold these mobile phones in the market. By using this modus operandi, he has earned handsome money. He used to work in a courier company in Agra. After some time, he came to Delhi and to earn easy money, he joined a courier company here,” said the Special CP, adding that police are tracing his previous involvements.

