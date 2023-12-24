Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Launches Creativity, Innovation Award

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) – The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) has launched the Creativity and Innovation Award, a program designed to foster an environment conducive to creativity and innovation in civil aviation activities and services.This initiative aims to empower individuals with inventive ideas and establish a workplace culture that encourages employees to engage in creative thinking. Such efforts are anticipated to enhance the Commission's services, activities, and resources.Captain Haitham Misto, CARC Chief Commissioner, highlighted the vital role of creativity and innovation in the civil aviation industry. He emphasized the industry's fast-paced nature and the necessity for continuous development to maintain pace with global advancements.Captain Misto urged for active participation in proposing innovative ideas and efforts, underscoring their significance in sustaining growth and expanding capabilities.The award represents a significant effort by the Commission to recognize and promote the hard work involved in achieving these aims. Captain Misto regards it as an important initiative to encourage and support innovative ideas, thereby enhancing the efficiency of Jordan's civil aviation sector.Additionally, he mentioned that the award would provide a platform to showcase the creative capabilities within the Commission and promote a healthy competitive environment among its employees.