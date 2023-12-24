Smoke House Deli Introduces Special Cakes And Cocktails To Warm Up This Winter Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 24, 2023: Smoke House Deli, the leading European cafÃ©, has launched a special winter menu with a selection of dishes that can provide much-needed warmth and comfort to the soul this season. Available from December 22nd for a limited period, the menu introduces a variety of holiday favourites. From aromatic mulled wines to decadent winter-themed cakes, the eatery is geared up with its all-new winter menu. From the Spiced Red Wine Hot Chocolate on a blustery cold day to a comforting Christmas Cake with Boozy Plum, Pistachio, and Lemon Cream at a winter dinner party, this assortment has all the treats you need for the coldest months of the year.



Tis' the season to be at Smoke House Deli!



The restaurant's all-new menu elevates the winter season along with a touch of nostalgia. From plum puddings to wintry cheesecakes, chocolate confections, and nostalgic pies, these are the desserts made for cold winter days and nights. The assortment features tons of seasonal holiday favourites, like Basque Cheesecake with Maple Cranberry Sauce, Biscoff Cookie Dough Cake, Intense Ruby Chocolate and Raspberry Cake, all these adding a holiday-worthy dimension to a classic cake recipes, and the Champagne and Mascarpone Cake with Strawberry Compote, an old-timey dessert worthy of a bake-off.



Rug up by the fire with these indulgent yet easy winter specials, sure to see you through the chilly season. Indulge in a selection of velvety Hot Chocolates that transcend the ordinary, from the rich warmth of Hot Chocolate with Rum to the decadence of Spiked Nutella Hot Chocolate, the comforting allure of Bailey's Hot Chocolate, and the aromatic delight of Spiced Red Wine Hot Chocolate. Each sip of these go-to winter delights, crafted from a perfect harmony of cocoa powder, milk, and sugar, unveils a flavour of the in-house chocolate that melts seamlessly in your mouth, offering an extraordinary experience. A mug of this eatery's soothing Hot Toddy, including options like Gin Hot Toddy, Rosemary and Aperol Hot Toddy, and Brandy Apple Hot Toddy, will come to your rescue in the best way possible during the bone-chilling weather. Pair the wide variety of mulled wines, from the Old Fashioned Swedish GlÃ¶gg to the Italian-style Vin BrulÃ©, with their delectable savory offerings, and you have the perfect accompaniment for your go-to holiday meal and the delightful weather.



Mohit Balachandran, Brand Head, Smoke House Deli says, "Winter is the perfect time to flip our menu and bring in delicious and heart-warming dishes for our diners. Expert chefs at Smoke House Deli have put a unique spin on traditional favourites. We aim to celebrate these cold-weather flavours by looking into in-season ingredients and brainstorming ways to incorporate them into our new menu. As the days get shorter and temperatures drop, we're eager to provide this hearty menu for everyone."



Throughout December, Smoke House Deli has prepared an enchanting holiday experience to set the stage for the upcoming festive season.

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Shreya Sapra

Email :...