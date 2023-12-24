               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Former Idps Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Birthday (VIDEO)


12/24/2023 5:19:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Former IDPs congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Trend reports.

On the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs prepared a video message with participation of former IDPs who returned to their native lands.

The video message was recorded in Talish village of Tartar district, Aghali village of Zangilan district, Fuzuli and Lachin, as well as Zabukh village of Lachin district.

