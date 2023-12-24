Former Idps Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev On His Birthday (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.
Former IDPs
congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, Trend reports.
On the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday, the State
Committee for Refugees and IDPs prepared a video message with
participation of former IDPs who returned to their native
lands.
The video message was recorded in Talish village of Tartar
district, Aghali village of Zangilan district, Fuzuli and Lachin,
as well as Zabukh village of Lachin district.
