Movement Of Trucks At Medyka-Shehyni Checkpoint Fully Resumed - Border Guards

Polish farmers completed the traffic blockade for trucks near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"According to information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 09:30 (Kyiv time) the protest near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended," the statement says.

Registration and crossing of trucks entering Ukraine is carried out as usual.

Border guards, together with employees of control services, are working to ensure the passage of the maximum number of trucks, the State Border Guard Service noted and urged drivers to take this information into account when planning international transportation.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began to block the passage of trucks near the three largest checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024

As of the morning of December 23, four checkpoints were blocked – Rava Ruska, Krakivets, Yahodyn, and Shehyni. According to the Polish border guards, more than 4,000 vehicles were in queues at the border with Ukraine, waiting to cross into Ukraine.