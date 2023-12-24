               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel 17 Russian Assaults On Left Bank Of Dnipro


12/24/2023 5:19:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of Ukraine's southern defense forces, 17 enemy attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River were repelled.

Ukraine's southern defense forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, the Russians retreated to their positions after suffering losses.

A powerful counter-battery fighting is underway, with fire being directed at the locations, firing positions and rear of Russian troops.

It is noted that the invaders have reduced the use of guided aerial bombs and the activity of tactical aircraft, continue aerial reconnaissance and deploy new observation posts to replace the destroyed ones.

Read also: War update: Ukraine's Air Force hits five Russian SAM

The enemy is also putting pressure with artillery shelling, using multiple launch rocket systems and drones of various types, including those equipped with fragmentation munitions, on the population of the right bank of Kherson region and coastal communities of Mykolaiv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian partisans recorded the transfer of up to 15 2S1 Gvozdika Soviet self-propelled howitzers at a railway station in the temporarily occupied city of Yevpatoria.

Photo: General Staff

