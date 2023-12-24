Enemy Using Chemical Weapons Against Ukrainian Forces On Left Bank Of Kherson Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Black Sea Fleet's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade confirmed that it is deliberately using chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces in an apparent violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a party.

This is said in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to Ukrinform.

The Russian occupiers described in detail a "radical change in tactics" that the brigade is using against the Ukrainian forces in Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson.

It is noted that elements of the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade rotated into the Krynky area and are applying the new tactic of "dropping K-51 grenades from drones" onto Ukrainian positions to smoke Ukrainian forces out of their positions and expose them to fire from various arms.

The 810th Naval Infantry Brigade additionally published footage that apparently shows such a K-51 drop on a Ukrainian position, presumably in Krynky.

According to ISW, K-51 aerosol grenades are filled with irritant CS gas (2-Chlorobenzalmalononitrile), a type of tear gas used for riot control (also known as a Riot Control Agent [RCA]).

The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) prohibits the use of RCAs as a method of warfare, and Russia has been a state party to the CWC since 1997.

As reported by Ukrinform, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said on August 7 that the Russian military had once again violated the rules of warfare and used chemical munitions against Ukrainian defenders.

The shelling took place near Novodanylivka.