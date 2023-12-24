               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Napoli-Baku Association Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


12/24/2023 5:19:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Giuseppe M. Caniglia, President of Napoli-Baku Association has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, I wish you to extend our warmest greetings.

We are grateful for your service to your country and your commitment to its citizens, and we will always support you.

We wish you a year filled with success and happiness, both personally and professionally.

Sincerely,

Giuseppe M. Caniglia

From President of Napoli-Baku Association"

MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107652965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search