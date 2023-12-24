President Of Napoli-Baku Association Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Giuseppe M. Caniglia, President of Napoli-Baku Association has
sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of your birthday, I wish you to extend our
warmest greetings.
We are grateful for your service to your country and your
commitment to its citizens, and we will always support you.
We wish you a year filled with success and happiness, both
personally and professionally.
Sincerely,
Giuseppe M. Caniglia
From President of Napoli-Baku Association"
