Ministry Of Labor And Social Protection Of The Population Provides Apartments For Martyrs' Families

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of
the Population provided 200 more apartments and private houses to
families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities. Azernews informs that in MIDA's
Hovsan Residential Complex in Baku, in Ganja, as well as in
Agstafa, Beylagan, Jalilabad, Gadabey, Imishli, Kurdamir, Gabala,
Gusar, Masalli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zagatala and Zardab
regions. 200 apartments and private houses were presented to
families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities. At the event held at the DOST Center No. 4, the
documents of the apartments were presented by the Deputy Minister
of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev. At the event, it was emphasized that after the
44-day Patriotic War, in which the Azerbaijan Army won a victory
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the program of
providing housing and individual houses to the families of martyrs
and those with war-related disabilities was expanded 5 times by the
order of the head of state. Including the currently provided apartments,
this year 1,300, 5,800 in the post-war period, and 14,600
apartments and private houses in the past period were given to
families of martyrs and those with war-related disabilities.
