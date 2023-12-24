Ministry Of Labor And Social Protection Of The Population Provides Apartments For Martyrs' Families

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provided 200 more apartments and private houses to families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities. Azernews informs that in MIDA's Hovsan Residential Complex in Baku, in Ganja, as well as in Agstafa, Beylagan, Jalilabad, Gadabey, Imishli, Kurdamir, Gabala, Gusar, Masalli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Yevlakh, Zagatala and Zardab regions. 200 apartments and private houses were presented to families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities. At the event held at the DOST Center No. 4, the documents of the apartments were presented by the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev. At the event, it was emphasized that after the 44-day Patriotic War, in which the Azerbaijan Army won a victory under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the program of providing housing and individual houses to the families of martyrs and those with war-related disabilities was expanded 5 times by the order of the head of state. Including the currently provided apartments, this year 1,300, 5,800 in the post-war period, and 14,600 apartments and private houses in the past period were given to families of martyrs and those with war-related disabilities.

