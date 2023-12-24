Former President Of The Republic Of Croatia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Grabar-Kitarovic, former President of the Republic of Croatia
has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Dear Mr. President,
I wish you a happy birthday, health and all the personal best,
as well as a lot of success in leading the great country of
Azerbaijan and the whole region to lasting peace, security and
prosperity.
With deep respect and friendship,
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic,
Former President of the Republic of Croatia"
