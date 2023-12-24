Western Azerbaijan Community Representative Offices Are Registered In The Hague And Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community's representative offices are
formally registered in The Hague and Paris, Azernews reports.
“The representative offices of the Western Azerbaijan Community
are now officially registered in the cities of Paris and The Hague.
It is our intention to establish representative offices in numerous
foreign countries, as a significant number of Western Azerbaijanis
reside abroad,” Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP
Aziz Alakbarli said.
Alakbarli emphasized the need for conferences on the topic of
Western Azerbaijan to be conducted in various cities and
universities in Türkiye.
“Concrete agreements have already been made on these matters,
and we will undoubtedly continue this initiative in various
European countries,” he noted.
Alakbarli highlighted the presence of many natives of Western
Azerbaijan in Turkish regions such as Igdir, Kars, Bayburt, Izmir
and Manisa, adding,“these individuals frequently reached out to us
with their requests.”
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107652962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.