Western Azerbaijan Community Representative Offices Are Registered In The Hague And Paris


12/24/2023 5:19:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community's representative offices are formally registered in The Hague and Paris, Azernews reports.

“The representative offices of the Western Azerbaijan Community are now officially registered in the cities of Paris and The Hague. It is our intention to establish representative offices in numerous foreign countries, as a significant number of Western Azerbaijanis reside abroad,” Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli said.

Alakbarli emphasized the need for conferences on the topic of Western Azerbaijan to be conducted in various cities and universities in Türkiye.

“Concrete agreements have already been made on these matters, and we will undoubtedly continue this initiative in various European countries,” he noted.

Alakbarli highlighted the presence of many natives of Western Azerbaijan in Turkish regions such as Igdir, Kars, Bayburt, Izmir and Manisa, adding,“these individuals frequently reached out to us with their requests.”

