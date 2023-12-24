GUAM Secretary General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) GUAM Secretary General has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the International Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM and me personally, I would like to extend our most sincere congratulations on your birthday.

Today, your birthday is being marked in completely new national and international contexts shaped and crafted by the national policy under your leadership based on national interests, international law, strategic vision, wisdom, dedication, and patience.

This year, the Republic of Azerbaijan fully liberated occupied lands and restored its sovereignty over its whole territory within internationally recognized borders. The gains of the glorious victory in the 2020 patriotic war have been completed by the cleaning anti-terrorist operation conducted in September of 2023.

Nowadays, the nation has embarked on a large-scale, intensive process of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the liberated lands, return of the people to their native hearths, and reintegration of these vast territories into the national and regional economy.

Thus, 2023 will pass into the republic's history as a year closing a 30-year cycle in the dramatic period of independent Azerbaijan that triumphally culminated with the liberation of its lands and restoration of sovereignty. It is quite symbolic in this context that this year, the nation is also marking the 30th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's return to the republic's helm at a critical time when the country's survival was under question to launch the process of national revival. These remarkable 30 years in the history of new Azerbaijan also manifest the importance of national unity, continuity, and consistency in the policy pursued by the leadership of Azerbaijan, which were the prerequisites and guarantees of the victories and overall success of Azerbaijan. Celebrating this year the 100th Anniversary of the National Leader adds a special meaning to all mentioned above.

As the nation is entering a new era in its development, we also praise your persistent and tireless efforts in searching for a just and lasting peace in the region. We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's contribution to regional stability, security, and development through realizing vital regional initiatives and projects in multilateral cooperation. We wish you further success in your efforts and are ready to contribute to these strives to fully unleash and utilize regional potential by implementing inclusive regional initiatives and projects of global importance.

We wish you further success in your mission of leading Azerbaijan into a new phase in its development that will also encompass comprehensive reforms, modernization, and democratization of all aspects of the economic and social life of the nation, further improving the well-being of the people to fit the challenges of the evolving global environment and strengthen its leading international stance and role.

Excellency,

On this special occasion, once again, we wholeheartedly congratulate you on your historic accomplishments in the development of independent Azerbaijan and wish you strong health, inexhaustible energy, and new great victories in the name and for the good of your people and your country!

Sincerely yours,

Altai Efendiev"