GUAM Secretary General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) GUAM Secretary General has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of
his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the International Secretariat of the Organization
for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM and me personally, I
would like to extend our most sincere congratulations on your
birthday.
Today, your birthday is being marked in completely new national
and international contexts shaped and crafted by the national
policy under your leadership based on national interests,
international law, strategic vision, wisdom, dedication, and
patience.
This year, the Republic of Azerbaijan fully liberated occupied
lands and restored its sovereignty over its whole territory within
internationally recognized borders. The gains of the glorious
victory in the 2020 patriotic war have been completed by the
cleaning anti-terrorist operation conducted in September of
2023.
Nowadays, the nation has embarked on a large-scale, intensive
process of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the liberated
lands, return of the people to their native hearths, and
reintegration of these vast territories into the national and
regional economy.
Thus, 2023 will pass into the republic's history as a year
closing a 30-year cycle in the dramatic period of independent
Azerbaijan that triumphally culminated with the liberation of its
lands and restoration of sovereignty. It is quite symbolic in this
context that this year, the nation is also marking the 30th
anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's return to the republic's helm at a
critical time when the country's survival was under question to
launch the process of national revival. These remarkable 30 years
in the history of new Azerbaijan also manifest the importance of
national unity, continuity, and consistency in the policy pursued
by the leadership of Azerbaijan, which were the prerequisites and
guarantees of the victories and overall success of Azerbaijan.
Celebrating this year the 100th Anniversary of the National Leader
adds a special meaning to all mentioned above.
As the nation is entering a new era in its development, we also
praise your persistent and tireless efforts in searching for a just
and lasting peace in the region. We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's
contribution to regional stability, security, and development
through realizing vital regional initiatives and projects in
multilateral cooperation. We wish you further success in your
efforts and are ready to contribute to these strives to fully
unleash and utilize regional potential by implementing inclusive
regional initiatives and projects of global importance.
We wish you further success in your mission of leading
Azerbaijan into a new phase in its development that will also
encompass comprehensive reforms, modernization, and democratization
of all aspects of the economic and social life of the nation,
further improving the well-being of the people to fit the
challenges of the evolving global environment and strengthen its
leading international stance and role.
Excellency,
On this special occasion, once again, we wholeheartedly
congratulate you on your historic accomplishments in the
development of independent Azerbaijan and wish you strong health,
inexhaustible energy, and new great victories in the name and for
the good of your people and your country!
Sincerely yours,
Altai Efendiev"
