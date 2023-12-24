USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, Euro Up To KD 0.338

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar stabilized on Sunday at KD 0.307, while the Euro exchange rate rose by 0.51 percent to KD 0.338 compared to Thursday's prices, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).
The CBK's daily bulletin revealed that the exchange rate of the British Pound Sterling rose by 0.43 percent to KD 0.390, the Swiss Franc by 0.67 percent to KD 0.359, while the Japanese Yen stabilized at KD 0.002. (end)
