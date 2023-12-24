GCC Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Immediate Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Sunday welcomed a UNSC resolution that would allow immediate humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

Al-Budaiwi stated, the Security Council's resolution 2720 called for urgent steps in permitting safe passage for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza in preparation for a permanent ceasefire by appointing a coordinator for human affairs, and an initiative to rebuild the area in order to provide a safe environment for Gazans.

Israel should apply Resolution 2720 as soon as possible as well as commit to all United Nations (UN) resolutions, and abide by international law by not deliberately targeting Gazan civilians, hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, Al-Budaiwi demanded.

Furthermore, Al-Budaiwi called for the international community, the Security Council in particular, to take responsibility by calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza from Israeli aggressions that lead to over 20,000 Palestinian deaths and thousands more injured, mostly consisting of women and children.

Al-Budaiwi expressed his hope for this resolution to help alleviate some of the injustices suffered by the civilians in Gaza. He also expressed his admiration of the active diplomatic actions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its role in the issuance of Resolution 2720. (end)

