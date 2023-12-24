Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dies In Car Crash At 65

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) One of the founding members of the American country music group Dixie Chicks, Laura Lynch, died in a car crash in West Texas on Friday evening (US Pacific Time), her cousin Michael Lynch told CBS News, according to 'Variety'.

Lynch, the group's bassist, shared lead vocal duties on the band now officially known as just The Chicks with co-founder Robin Lynn Macy until Macy's departure in 1993, at which point she became the sole frontwoman. She was replaced by Natalie Maines in 1995.

Chicks members Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer (previously Erwin) issued a joint statement on Lynch's death: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and travelling together.

"Laura was a bright light ... her infectious energy and humour gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

Although, according to 'Variety', Lynch declined to talk much in later years about the reasons for her departure, it happened at a time when famous Texas steel guitar player Lloyd Maines had joined the band as a sideman; eventually he recommended that his daughter, Natalie, join the group.

There was reportedly talk of going back to a two-frontwoman format, but with management and prospective major labels seeing star power in Natalie, that idea was short-lived.

Columbia signed the Chicks with Maines as the sole singer, and the trio began to break out in country music in 1997.

Lynch, adds 'Variety', is often thought of when music fans recount the history of members who left superstar bands just before they achieved fame, which stretches from Pete Best in the Beatles to Dave Mustaine in Metallica, and beyond.

But Lynch was better-equipped to retire from music, as she did after leaving the Dixie Chicks, than many other musicians in her situation have been.

The same year she departed the band, notes 'Variety', she reconnected with her high school sweetheart and future husband, rancher Mac Tull, who had reportedly recently won $26.8 million in a lottery. They wed in 1997.

